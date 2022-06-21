Find more value at top travel destinations across North America. Thirty-one campgrounds have recently joined the Good Sam Campground network, increasing your odds of finding savings on the road. Good Sam members get a 10 percent discount at any of our roughly 2,000 Good Sam Campgrounds in North America.

If you’re not a member, Sign up online to purchase a membership or simply buy it at the Good Sam Campground you visit (discounts apply immediately). As you plan your trip, check each campground’s link to determine seasonal availability and make reservations.

Visit one of these new Good Sam Campgrounds today:

Alabama

River Ridge Resort , Guntersville

Birdwatchers flock to this region to see migratory avians fly over Lake Guntersville. The fishing isn’t bad here either, and visitors can enjoy this region from River Ridge RV Park, which has a marina with kayaking along with nearby trails for hiking, biking and ATV riding.

Wilderness RV Park , Robertsdale

Enjoy the peace and quiet of “Down South” camping on a lush site with ample shade trees. The campground is just 30 minutes east of Mobile and 35 minutes west of Pensacola, Florida.

Arizona

Stampede RV Park , Tombstone

Walk in the footsteps of legendary outlaws and lawmen in the iconic Old West town of Tombstone. After a dose of history, relax at Stampede RV Park with roomy spaces and all the amenities you’ll need for a comfy stay.

California

Klamath Camper Corral , Klamath

Close to the banks of the Klamath River, this campground is great for fishing enthusiasts looking for salmon, trout and steelhead. Local guide services can instruct anglers on the perfect spot on the waterway. Hikers can hit the trail for the Klamath Mountain Overlook, a vista of the Klamath River’s outlet into the Pacific Ocean. Watch for eagles and migrating whales as you enjoy a picnic lunch on the viewpoint. In the evening, settle in for a fine meal at the Steelhead Lodge in town.

Mystic Forest RV Park , Klamath

Surrounded by lush forest, this RV park puts guests close to top area attractions, including Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park. Also nearby, the Trees of Mystery features a canopy trail that leads explorers across suspension bridges that hang high above the ground. The SkyTrail whisks guests high across the forest on gondolas. Back at the park, guests can enjoy roomy spaces with barbecue grills at each site.

Newberry Mountain RV Park , Newberry Springs

A slew of distinctive attractions greets visitors to this rugged desert destination on historic Route 66. Savor a meal in the Bagdad Cafe, the subject of a 1987 film, or venture to the spectacular Pisgah Crater, which stands 350 feet above the surrounding terrain. Guests can relax in roomy sites and enjoy the swimming pool, fishing pond and rec hall.

Florida

Crystal Lake RV Resort , Naples

This resort gives guests lots of reasons to stay local and enjoy the grounds. Work up a sweat at the tennis or pickleball courts, or hone your stroke on the putting green. Drop a line or go kayaking on Crystal Lake, which is adjacent to the campground. Enjoy planned activities and meet some of your fellow campers. Drive just 8 miles to hit the shore at Vanderbilt Beach on the Gulf Coast.

Raintree RV Resort , North Fort Myers

Raintree RV Resort puts guests close to some of Fort Myers’ most popular recreation attractions. Travel a short distance south on U.S. Route 41 to reach the Edison Ford Winter Estates, which preserve the legacy of two of America’s most famous innovators. Nearby, the River District is a hot spot for shopping and dining. North of the resort, Cypress Slough Preserve is the place to see gators, otters and turtles.

Georgia

Bainbridge’s Lake Seminole and Flint River teem with bass — so many that the area was named Bass Capital of Georgia in 2019. On land, adventurers can cut loose on the BMX Pump Track and Fitness Court, which has an array of exercise structures.

Dreamland RV Parks , Douglas

Hoist a steaming cup of Joe in Coffee County, which takes its brew seriously. Explore history at the World War II Flight Training Museum and hike the stunning Boxton Rocks — a Peach State Treasure.

Lake Park RV & Campground , Lake Park

Located on the Peach State’s southern border, Lake Park is known for water recreation on the area’s many lakes. Guests at this campground can go fishing and paddling in nearby Muscovy Lake.

Louisiana

Poche Plantation RV Resort , Convent

Located less than an hour from New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Poche Plantation RV Resort puts guests in the heart of Louisiana’s historic Plantation Country. Take a trip down the scenic Mississippi River Road and savor the sites of historic mansions.

The Ouachita RV Park , Monroe

This northern Louisiana Park puts visitors within reach of gorgeous wilderness. Embark on a hunting or fishing trip in the Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge, or take a leisurely paddling trip down the Quachita River. Quachita RV Park’s long list of amenities includes an activity room, laundry room and playground.

Mississippi

Diamond Lake RV Park , Perkinston

Perkinston sits just a short drive from Gulfport and Biloxi, where visitors can throw dice in the casinos that line the beach or stroll on the sugar-white sands of Ship Island. Historic Beauvoir Ground takes visitors back in time to the CIvil War. Back at Diamond Lake RV park, guests can unwind with fishing, nature trails and ample amenities.

Missouri

Have you dreamt of camping just a few paces from a trout stream? You can make the dream a reality at Hidden Valley Mobile Home and RV Park, nestled on the banks of Turkey Creek. When guests aren’t hauling in the big ones, they’re exploring nearby Lake Taneycomo, Table Rock Lake and Bull Shoals. Branson, famous for its live theaters, lies just across Lake Taneycomo. At the park, enjoy roomy sites with patios.

Ozark Estates RV Park , Lebanon

In Lebanon, visitors can hang out at Bennett Spring State Park, where spring-fed streams yield fantastic fishing in clear, cool water. The town celebrates its location on Route 66 with the Park-It at the Market Cruise-In, when classic cars converge for visitors to see each Saturday from April through September.

Ohio

Guests at this resort will find tranquility in the 1,300 acres of rolling hills as well as the sparkling ponds that dot the landscape. RVers can enjoy tree-shaded spots along with a special private pond only for them. Rent a kayak or standup paddleboard for exploring Zion’s main public lake.

Nothing says vacation like a lazy canoe ride down a beautiful river flanked by lush forests. Experience it all from Camp Toodik Family Campground, with boat rentals on the Lake Fork Branch of the Mohican River as well as fishing. Hit one of the nature trails or enjoy the rec hall or mini-golf.

Town & Country Camp Resort , West Salem

Satisfy that shopping urge and sate your sweet tooth in this Amish-influenced corner of Ohio. Find treasures at Village Square Antiques and Beyond Measure Market. At Grandpa’s Cheesebarn, fine fudge and diary products entice shoppers. Go to Findlay State Park for a taste of nature.

South Carolina

GSP RV Park , Greer

This park sits near Interstate 85 between Spartanburg and Greenville, but guests may feel like they’re light-years from the hustle and bustle of cities and freeways. Stay in one of the 37 spacious RV sites and enjoy a friendly and natural environment with planned social activities. Fall asleep to the sound of Maple Creek Run.

Tennessee

Camp near one of the nation’s most exciting racing venues. Watch high-speed NASCAR or NHRA action by day then relax in a roomy site that can accommodate slideouts, with Wi-Fi and trash pickup. Get up the following day and do it again! It’s a top spot for motorsports fans.

Pigeon Forge RV Resort , Pigeon Forge

This resort offers lots of ways to cool down, with a swimming pool, waterslide and umbrella keeping guests from overheating during summer. Drop a line in Waldens Creek or head into town for a rollicking time at Dollywood, with rides and entertainment.

Texas

Fort Stockton RV Park , Fort Stockton

This west Texas town treats guests to beautiful Lone Star landscapes along with several historic landmarks. Walk the grounds of Fort Stockton — a military base from the 1800s — or tip a glass in Mesa Vineyards, the largest winery in Texas. Fort Stockton RV Parks puts guests in the center of all the action.

Dallas Hi Ho RV Park , Glenn Heights

Located just 20 minutes from Dallas, this park is perfect for folks who want to experience the legendary “Big D.” Get a sweeping overview of it all from the 561-foot Reunion Tower, then immerse yourself in the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, and Bishop Arts District. Back at the park, amenities include propane service, a laundromat and a dump station.

Oakdale Park , Glen Rose

Oakdale Park sits between two of the Lone Star State’s most compelling natural attractions. At Big Rocks Park, visitors can climb giant boulders strewn along the banks of the Paluxy River. Also nearby, Dinosaur Valley State Park preserves huge dino footprints. Back at the campground, guests enjoy a waterslide, rec hall, water umbrella and planned activities.

Rockport RV Ranch , Rockport

Rockport Ranch Resort lies close to the Lone Star State’s first certified Blue Wave Beach, a designation given to shores that are free of litter, accessible to disabled visitors and have swimmable waters. Also nearby are ample fishing, boating and swimming opportunities. The campground has two ponds that are abundant with fish and visited by coastal birds.

Rio RV Park , Wallisville

Close to Interstate 10 and the Turtle Bayou Nature Preserve, this campground lies within reach of top Texas attractions. Head into Houston for world-class shopping, dining and sights, or take a jaunt to Galveston to the southeast. Prefer to stay at the park? Drop a line in the Trinity River or enjoy one of the campground’s planned activities.

Utah

Explore the rugged Utah countryside while staying at Rollin’ Home RV Park. Embark on the Mount Nebo Scenic Byway, which climbs 9,000 feet in elevation and leads motorists to sweeping views of the Wasatch Mountains and Utah Valley. Fall visitors can feast on golden autumn foliage in the Uinta National Forest, while OHV riders can hit the Little Sahara OHV Trail, a sandy playground that lives up to its name.

Sevier River RV Park , Sevier

Located on the banks of the Sevier River, this park offers fishing and kayaking. A short distance away, visitors can take a wild whitewater ride with local outfitters. On land, guests can enjoy horseback riding and ATV fun trails. Explore rugged landscapes on two wheels at Candy Mountain Express Biking Trail, a half-mile from the campground. Relax in the park or hit the road for day trips to iconic attractions, from Arches National Park to Cove Fort Historic Site.

Virginia

Parkview RV Park , Appomattox

Situated near the geographic center of Virginia, Parkview RV Park sits close to several unique attractions. At High Bridge State Park, cyclists can follow a rail-to-trail course that includes the High Bridge, a wooden span that crosses the Appomattox River at the height of 125 feet. Pop into Evergreen Lavender Farm for all things lavender. The farm also puts on special events and concerts.

Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure RV Park , Grundy

Nestled in the mountains of southwestern Virginia, this campground has all the ingredients for a spectacular outdoor stay. Mountain bikers or ATV/OHV enthusiasts can set out on the Spearhead Trails Coal Canyon Trail, which runs for 200 miles through rugged landscapes. Guided elk viewing tours are available. The campground’s 7,500-square-foot visitor center features a deck with views of the surrounding landscape. Buy a souvenir at the gift shop or plan a special event like a reunion or wedding.