With the new year comes a slew of new Good Sam campgrounds in some of North America’s most beautiful destinations. Check out this batch of 68 campgrounds that have recently joined the Good Sam Network. You can also visit new Good Sam Campgrounds in the Southwest and Southern States.

Good Sam members get a 10 percent discount at Good Sam Campgrounds. While planning your trip, consider all of the campgrounds in the Good Sam Network. Not a member? Purchase a membership at any Good Sam Campground or sign up online.

Find new Good Sam Campgrounds in:

Alaska

Riverside RV and Camper Park, Houston

On the banks of the Little Susitna River, this park treats guests to a true Alaska camping experience. Cast a line into the waterway for world-class salmon or enjoy the nearby town of Houston.

Arkansas

Rustic Ridge, Gentry

Stay at an RV park with ample amenities, including outdoor games, a “bark park” for canines, a camp store, free Wi-Fi, laundry, and a grilling area. Beautifully designed cabins and glamping tents are coming soon in this getaway.

Finish Line RV Park, Hot Springs

Located in one of the natural state’s top tourist destinations, this park sits close to Oaklawn Casino & RaceTrack and lakes Hamilton, Catherine, and Ouachita. Take a soothing soak in Bathhouse Row or go walking or biking on the Hot Springs Creek Greenway Trail.

Treasure Isle RV Park, Hot Springs

Discover a wealth of RV camping adventures on beautiful Lake Hamilton. From pontoon and kayak rentals to a slew of nearby area attractions, this spot keeps guests active and engaged.

Mena Creekside RV Park, Mena

The mountains in the Natural State just beckon to be explored, and this RV park in the community of Mena is the perfect place to start. Whitewater rafting, offroading, hiking, and hunting entice outdoor lovers to this region.

Colorado

Cozy Comfort RV Park, Dolores

As the name implies, this perch provides a relaxing spot with clean bathrooms and showers. Beyond the park, Mesa Verde National Park, Durango, and the McPhee Reservoir are all a short drive away.

Palisade Basecamp RV Resort, Palisade

This park serves as a year-round basecamp for adventurous road trippers. During the winter, snowsports are outstanding. In the nearby town, wine festivals and other events entertain and dazzle.

See the Milky Way and other astronomical delights from this town, designated an International Dark Sky community. During the day, hit the TransAmerica cross-country trail, paddle on the Arkansas River, and marvel at the towering sights of Royal Gorge.

Connecticut

Natures Campsites, Voluntown

This family- and pet-friendly park offers a gated, secure natural experience. Nearby casinos, ocean beaches, and antique shops complement on-site swimming, paintball, hayrides, and more.

Delaware

Sun Outdoors Rehoboth Bay, Millsboro

Camp in one of Delaware’s most vibrant towns. Several state parks, historical sites, and water attractions keep guests busy in an under-the-radar gem of a destination.

Idaho

Lucky Lake 208, Heyburn

Serenity meets adventure in this rustic getaway on a beautiful lakeside setting. With roomy RV sites and a welcoming environment, the park enables guests to fish, paddle, and hike to their delight.

Three Rivers Resort, Kooskia

Do you seek adventure or do you prefer to sit on a lush river bank and watch the current? This resort caters to every outdoor desire, with cabins, RV spaces, and tent sites at the confluence of three Idaho Rivers.

Illinois

Camelot Campground Quad Cities, Rock Island

This 150-acre campground is a favorite among travelers to the Quad City region on the Mississippi River. The two lakes entice guests to go fishing, canoeing, or paddleboating.

Kentucky

Jellystone Park at Mammoth Cave, Cave City

Home to one of the world’s largest subterranean environments, Cave City is an outstanding travel destination. Experience it all by staying at Jellystone Park at Mammoth Cave and enjoying attractions both above and below the surface.

Westgate RV Campground, London

Amid the rolling hills of the Bluegrass State, this campground offers full-hookup campsites with 30- and 50-amp power, Wi-Fi, and picnic tables. Amenities include a large pool, playground area, and a lighted outdoor dining shelter with a barbecue grill.

Massachusetts

Get a taste of New England at its best on 600 acres of lush woodlands, many overlooking swimming and fishing ponds. Amenities include the General Store, Snack Shack, Ice Cream Shack, boat rentals, arcade, and Aqua Park.

Michigan

Dancing Fire Glamping And RV Resort, Port Huron

Located in eastern Michigan, this glamping and RV resort sits on a picturesque hillside just five minutes from Lake Huron Beaches. Twenty-five acres of mixed-use glamping and RV spaces welcome travelers with great views of Stocks Creek.

Missouri

Bar M Resort & Campground, Branson West

Overlooking Table Rock Lake, the park has a boat dock and ramp. Campers can choose RV sites, A-frames, or lodges in one of the region’s best family camping destinations.

Bull Creek RV Park, Branson

Minutes from Branson’s famous attractions, Bull Creek RV Park puts campers in a quiet and secluded environment. Swim in the creek, relax on the patio, or chill out on a hammock right by the creek bank.

Fall Creek Marina and Campground, Branson

This park has the best of both worlds: It’s located on Lake Taneycomo — with full lake access — and also minutes from the Branson Strip. Full-hookup sites, laundry, a shower house, and a full-service marina make this a top spot for campers eager to explore Branson.

This campground is located in a quiet wooded area with restaurants and shopping close by. Guests take advantage of the fishing pond, clean laundry facilities, bathhouses, and free Wi-fi.

Black Oak RV Park, Lampe

Discover waterfalls and caverns in the rugged Ozark Highlands. Savor the scenery of crystal-clear Table Rock Lake, or launch a boat from the park’s marina.

This newly remodeled resort entices golfers to gorgeous and challenging fairways and greens. Take advantage of Individual, Family, and Preferred Player memberships in this open-to-the-public destination. Relax in a full-hookup site while enjoying views of the Mississippi River.

Montana

Columbia Falls RV Park, Columbia Falls

Located near Glacier National Park, this “little piece of heaven” is a year-round, resort-style destination with fishing, golfing, and hiking all nearby. In winter, slide down great powder at Whitefish Mountain Resort.

Whispering Pines RV Park, Columbia Falls

This family-owned RV park is centrally located to many of Big Sky Country’s top attractions, including Glacier National Park, Whitefish, and Kalispell. Stay here for boating, skiing, and horseback riding adventures.

Yellowstone RV Park, Gardiner

Perched on the banks of the Yellowstone River, this park offers outstanding accommodations for RV travelers and tent campers, including full hookups and free cable TV. With 46 RV sites overlooking the river, the park sits just one mile from the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park.

New Jersey

Thousand Trails Lake & Shore, Ocean View

This park boasts cozy wooded sites and ample amenities, including laundry facilities, restrooms, Wi-Fi, and showers. The campground sits five miles from the famous Jersey Shore, 10 miles from beautiful and historic Cape May, and 20 miles from Atlantic City.

Atlantic Blueberry RV Park, Port Republic

Go camping close to all the fun. Atlantic Blueberry RV Park is 15 miles north of the Atlantic City Strip and beaches, 22 miles from Ocean City, 27 miles from Long Beach Island, and 20 miles from Brigantine Beach, a family-oriented beach town for kids of all ages.

New York

Jellystone Park (TM) at Birchwood Acres, Greenfield Park

Nestled in the Lower Catskills/Hudson Valley, this resort is just 90 miles from New York City and close to outdoor attractions and entertainment. Go for a glider ride at Wurtsboro Airport, tour the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library & Museum, or peruse exhibits at the Cooperstown National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Saratoga RV Park, Gansevoort

This 154-site RV park is located in the Saratoga Springs area, home to arts, culture, and great horse racing. Guests can enjoy the park’s heated pool, hiking/biking trails, pickleball court, laundry facilities, remodeled showers, free WiFi at the clubhouse, and pool.

Lake George Camping Village, Lake George

In the stunning Adirondack Mountains, this camping spot provides privacy and tranquility in unspoiled nature. Swim in the resort’s heated pools, watch an outdoor movie, or roast marshmallows around the campfire.

Niagara Falls Campground & Lodging, Niagara Falls

On Route 62, this resort is six miles away from the amazing Niagara Falls, making it the closest campground to the iconic attraction. Take advantage of the variety of RV and tent sites; each site has a fire pit, picnic table, water, electric, sewer, and free Wi-Fi.

Ohio

Cross Creek Camping Resort, Delaware

The Buckeye State’s top spots are all close to this resort, which is 20 minutes north of Columbus. Nearby attractions include the Polaris Fashion Place, the world-famous Columbus Zoo, and Ohio State University.

This Class A motorhome resort sits on the shores of Lake Erie in Geneva-on-the-Lake. Lots are for sale or rent, and the resort offers luxury amenities on the Sunset Coast.

Bayfront Resort at Cross View, Sandusky

Camp on the stunning shores of Sandusky Bay across from Cedar Point Amusement Park. All sites are full-hookup with a heated pool, clubhouse, and nearby water sports, shops, and restaurants.

Oklahoma

The RV Park At Keystone Lake, Cleveland

Camp in a great Oklahoma location. This RV park sits just west of Tulsa off Highway 412, a half mile from the gorgeous beaches of Appalachia Bay on Keystone Lake. Guests can camp on paved sites with 20-, 30-, and 50-amp power. There’s a dog park, a general store, and three storm shelters.

Cowboy Camp Upscale RV Park, Stillwater

This RV park sits close to Boone Pickens Stadium, home to the legendary Oklahoma State University Cowboys. When not in football mode, guests can enjoy ample amenities along with roomy spaces, including some pull-through sites.

Old Towne RV Ranch, Thackerville

Camp in the countryside with long pull-throughs, shaded sites, and peaceful meadow views. The Old Towne RV Ranch has a great fishing pond, and guests can feed the fish from a relaxing gazebo. Just three miles away, the WinStar World Casino and Resort — the planet’s largest casino — dishes out gaming and entertainment.

Oregon

Spirit Mountain Casino RV Park, Grand Ronde

Gaming and entertainment meet the great outdoors at this exciting getaway. The 74-space RV park has laundry and shower facilities, full hookups, free Wi-fi, and fully furnished park models. Owners of larger vehicles can take advantage of pull-through sites.

Sun Outdoors Portland South, Wilsonville

Experience scenic Oregon at Sun Outdoors Portland South, formerly known as Pheasant Ridge RV Resort. The amazing location in Wilsonville is minutes away from exciting attractions and only a short drive to Portland, the state’s largest city.

Pennsylvania

Hickory Run Campground, Denver

Camp in the beautiful countryside of Lancaster near the famous Green Dragon Farmer’s Market, historic Ephrata Cloister, and Middle Creek Wildlife Preserve, all minutes away. The campground offers several activities to keep guests busy.

Glendale Valley Campground, Fallentimber

Whether you’re looking to relax, fish, boat, kayak, or embark on ATV adventures, there’s something for all campers in this Pennsylvania getaway. The campground is located only two miles from Prince Gallitzin State Park and Glendale Lake. Stay overnight or for the season.

South Dakota

In the heart of the Black Hills, this campground offers spacious sites with views of the tall, majestic pines and babbling brooks of Bear Butte and Strawberry Creeks. Enjoy the amenities or tour the iconic town of Deadwood, a place that’s enshrined in Old West legend.

Black Hills Trailside Park Resort, Hill City

This resort is located within walking distance of downtown Hill City, which is just 25 minutes from the iconic Mount Rushmore National Memorial. Hike and bike the George Mickelson Trail located next to the park when you’re not enjoying the RV sites, tent sites, and vacation cabins.

Just five miles from Badlands National Park, this getaway has a pool, mini golf, 50-amp power, and spaces that stretch as long as 120 feet. Unique amenities include cabins with hard-surface patios, free pet showers, cable TV, an enclosed pavilion, and more.

Located off Interstate 90 in Mitchell, the campground sits in one of North Dakota’s most popular destinations. Visit the Mitchell Corn Palace, a major entertainment venue that’s also a showcase of amazing corn murals.

Tennessee

Volunteer Park Family Campground, Heiskell

This year-round campground in East Tennessee is surrounded by natural beauty. Campground amenities include a swimming pool, clubhouse, and playground.

Botel Campground, Savannah

On the banks of the scenic Tennessee River, this campground gives guests a chance to enjoy fishing, boating, golfing, state parks, museums, and other diversions. Enjoy tenting, full-hookup RV sites — including big rig sites — and cabin/cottage rentals.

Sun Outdoors Pigeon Forge, Sevierville

Home to Dollywood Parks & Resorts, the Titanic Museum, and several other attractions, Pigeon Forge is a tourism hot spot. Stay in comfort at Sun Outdoors Pigeon Forge, located on the Parkway just minutes from major theme parks and museums.

Spring City RV Park, Spring City

This park is surrounded by a bevy of Volunteer State attractions, including the scenic Tennessee River, Watts Bar Lake, the Great Smoky Mountains, and a slew of local attractions and fantastic restaurants. Set in a peaceful environment, the campground welcomes pets and has roomy sites for guests, with pull-through sites available.

Utah

Settlers Junction RV Park, Toquerville

Camp in roomy RV spaces in a new RV resort close to Interstate 15 in southwestern Utah. Just minutes from St. George and a short drive to Zion, Settlers Junction has a swimming pool, pickleball courts, a dog park with dog cleanup stations throughout the park, and full hookups with 50-amp power.

Virginia

Cape Charles/Chesapeake Bay KOA Resort, Cape Charles

Located just north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, this resort sits right on the Chesapeake Bay with its own private beach. Bring along your fishing gear, kayaks, and paddleboards to take advantage of this terrific setting, or make a splash in the campground’s two pools.

Sun Outdoors Cape Charles, Cape Charles

Sun Outdoors Cape Charles — formerly known as Cherrystone Family Camping Resort — has more than 300 acres of natural waterfront with breathtaking sunsets, wildlife, and enough on-site activities to keep your entire family busy.

Sun Outdoors Chincoteague Bay, Chincoteague Island

Camp and glamp in luxury at Chincoteague Island, Virginia’s newest RV resort and campground, located directly on Chincoteague Bay. Relax on the beach and relish sightings of the area’s famous Chincoteague Wild Ponies.

Lake Ridge RV Resort, Hillsville

Lake Ridge RV Resort offers spacious full-hookup sites along with wonderful lodges, which are designed to offer the convenience of home in a quiet wooded setting. Drop into the Southwest Virginia Farmers Market.

Explore a hotbed of scenic beauty and vibrant Virginia cuisine. Go deep in the vast Luray Caverns or see sweeping vistas in Shenandoah National Park.

Christopher Run Campground, Mineral

Just one hour away from Richmond and Charlottesville, Christopher Run Campground offers beautiful lakefront camping, beaches, boat docks, and ramps. Guests also can play mini-golf and games, with the option of staying in cabins. It’s a great family getaway, with lake dining and fun.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp Resort At Natural Bridge, Natural Bridge Station

In this resort, guests can cool off in the swimming pool and splash park, or try mini golf or fly fishing. Several planned activities keep guests busy against a beautiful backdrop.

Sun Outdoors Chesapeake Bay, Temperanceville

Guests can enjoy an outstanding location just minutes away from the islands of Chincoteague and Assateague. Unplug at this quiet resort, which is nestled among the tall pines and breathtaking waterfront of the Pocomoke Sound.

Washington

Mt St Helens RV Park, Castle Rock

Set up camp just a few miles from the Mount St. Helens Visitors Center in Silver Lake. Explore scenic trails in and around the blast zone, still scarred from the infamous 1980 eruption. See outstanding sunset views.

Far West RV Park, Forks

This park is located in downtown Forks just walking distance from restaurants, art galleries, and antique shops. Go sightseeing for waterfalls, hike along the Sol Duc River, or explore beaches near Olympic National Park.

Beacon Charters RV Park, Ilwaco

Beacon Charters RV Park is located on the scenic southwest coast of Washington in Ilwaco, which is nestled just inside the Columbia River bar. The property is located next to the Port of Ilwaco, a popular port for fishing.

Stay in the heart of the Tri-Cities area, famous for outstanding water recreation, wineries, and golf courses. Tri-Cities RV Park offers guests to rent for an affordable flat monthly rate with full hookups.

Wyoming

Meeteetse RV Park, Meeteetse

The Authentic Western Town of Meeteetse sits at the front porch of Yellowstone and is 30 minutes from Cody. The area is known for fishing, hunting, and wildlife viewing, and visitors can experience it all when they stay here.

CANADA

Alberta

Heritage Lake Campground, Morinville

At the intersection of Highways 2 and 642, this campground sits on stunning Heritage Lake, with ample fishing available. Nearby, Morinville offers grocery stores, pubs, restaurants, and gas stations.

British Columbia

Visitors will discover this outstanding park on Cariboo Highway 97, a historic Gold Rush Trail of 1862 and a major route to Alaska. Take advantage of roomy spaces — including big rig sites — and explore the nature trail just steps from your campsite.

New Brunswick

Rapid Brook Camping, Grand Falls

Campers can immerse themselves in the wilderness near the Grand Falls Gorge. Hike a mile-long trail with stunning views, ride a thrilling zipline, and marvel at wells in the rocks. With ample amenities, the park is located just seven miles from the town.

Nova Scotia

Scotia Pine Campground , Brookfield

Sightseers will enjoy this campground’s location near the Tidal Bore, Truro, and other regional attractions. Guests can enjoy full-hookup and extra-long sites with free Wi-Fi, along with a laundromat and showers.