Watch fireworks burst over places where America’s formative history unfolded.

From Annapolis Harbor in Maryland to Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, America’s Mid-Atlantic region is dotted with historic destinations that played pivotal roles in the early days of the U.S.

The locals here know how to throw big Independence Day parties on July 4, complete with star-spangled parades and cutting-edge pyrotechnics.

Beyond the Fourth, you’ll find plenty of ways to have a good time, and we’ve listed a slew of local Good Sam Parks that welcome RV travelers. So buckle up and make the Mid-Atlantic your July vacation destination.

Delaware

Dover 4th of July Fireworks & Parade, July 4–5, Dover. Watch a colorful, patriotic parade put on by the American Legion, then stick around for fireworks that light up the night sky.

Delaware’s Tall Ship: Kalmar Nyckel Sailing Trips, July 7, Wilmington (through summer). You haven’t lived until you’ve sailed on a tall ship. Take a cruise in the Atlantic on an amazing vessel.

Delaware State Fair, July 20–29, Harrington. Held at the Fairgrounds, this event hosts traditional fair pastimes, from rides to food to concerts.

Maryland

Downtown Annapolis Parade & Fireworks, July 4. Watch a parade down West Street and then see a spectacle over Annapolis Harbor.

Queen Anne’s Country Annual Fireworks, July 4, Kent Narrows. Fireworks combust over the Chesapeake Bay in a family-friendly celebration. A DJ will add to the fun at 59 Piney Narrows Road.

Sad Summer Festival, July 12, Baltimore. The Pier Six Pavilion erupts with modern music during this fun-filled event.

New Jersey

Tropicana Atlantic City Fireworks, July 4, Tropicana Hotel & Casino. View stellar detonations from the beach and boardwalk between rounds at the tables.

Independence Day Celebration, July 6–7, Cape May. Tour historic buildings and partake in family-friendly patriotic in Historic Cold Spring Village activities in one of the Garden State’s most stunning seaside communities.

Jersey City Restaurant Week, July 17 – 31. This citywide celebration features food from every culture, from Italian to Japanese.

New York

New York Fireworks, July 4, New York City. The Big Apple serves up several opportunities to view fireworks in the city. See the pyrotechnics from a Harbor Cruise, the Empire State Building, or the Staten Island Ferry.

Taste of Buffalo, July 8–9, Buffalo. Celebrating its 40th birthday, this town on Lake Erie treats visitors to succulent treats during the ultimate street fair. And yes, there will be Buffalo wings.

Corn Hill Arts Festival, July 9–10, Rochester. The Empire State’s Finger Lakes region showcases its creative side with an event featuring art, music, crafts, and food on nine streets.

Pennsylvania

Wawa Welcome America July 4th, Philadelphia. Gaze skyward as fireworks explode above the Philadelphia Museum of Art on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Start the day by visiting Independence Hall, the site of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

NASCAR Doubleheader, July 21-23, Pocono Raceway. The “Tricky Triangle” hosts thrilling race action with the Arca Menards Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Harrisburg Dessert Festival, July 22, Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center. Satisfy your sweet tooth with treats ranging from cookies to donuts to sodas.

Virginia (Chesapeake Bay Region)

Back @ the Beach, July 4, Virginia Beach. Fireworks, music, food, and fun reign during this event.

4th of July Stars in the Sky, July 4, Newport News. Victory Landing Park welcomes families for wholesome fun along with great food. Fireworks after dark exploding over the Chesapeake complete the picture.

Sunsets on the River, July 14, July 28, Norfolk. Hermitage Museum & Gardens serves as the perfect setting for music, cocktails, craft beer, and delicious fare from food trucks.

