Campark Niagara is the perfect family vacation spot! Road trips and camping are one of the safest family activities these days and besides, who doesn’t have great childhood memories of going camping with their family?

Whether you have a large RV, a tent or you rent one of our cabins you will feel equally welcomed and at home at Campark Niagara. There is something to suit every traveler.

Niagara Attractions

Campark Niagara is conveniently located on historic Lundy’s Lane, and only minutes from Niagara Falls and many fun tourist attractions. When you’re a child, and you see the Falls for the first time, and hear the thundering power of all that water, you never forget it. The Niagara Falls Adventure Pass includes many of the most popular activities, including Journey Behind the Falls, The Hornblower Boat Tour, Niagara’s Fury, Whitewater Walk and a Two-Day WEGO pass (Niagara Falls bus pass). Don’t forget to take the family up the Skylon Tower for the most spectacular views of Niagara Falls. If you buy lunch or dinner at the Tower, the ride up is free.

‘Loveliest Town in Canada’

And that’s not all… Visit the Welland Canal and watch the boats move from one lake to the other. Visit the “loveliest town in Canada,” Niagara-on-the-Lake, famous for its wineries and the summer Shaw Festival. The Niagara Peninsula is one of the most acclaimed grape-growing regions in Ontario. You can realistically visit three or four wineries in a day. Niagara is also home to ice wine, which is certainly the signature wine of the Niagara Region. Niagara’s ice wine is among the best in the world.

Fun-Filled Campark Niagara

Back at Campark Niagara, there are so many family-friendly and kid-friendly things to do. Your kids will be pleading to stay longer… so plan on it! Many campgrounds have started to call themselves “resorts” but Campark Niagara truly is a RESORT! Swim in the large, heated pool, play mini golf, rent a pedal cart, jump on the huge bounce pillow, cool off at Splash Zone, take a hayride, watch an outdoor movie or have a blast a Kids’ Play Zone — complete with mazes, tree forts and more. Older kids will enjoy karaoke and dancing at the pavilion, unraveling a mystery in the Escape Room or Lazer Tag. Campark Niagara also offers planned activities all summer long.

Of course, when the kids are having so much fun, the adults are, too! Campark Niagara offers abundant opportunities for relaxation along the way. Enjoy a few rays at the poolside or a relaxing dip in the hot tub at the end of a long day of fun. Skip the dishes and enjoy breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks at our campground restaurant.

For family fun and enjoyment, Niagara Falls Campark is the best choice… by far! Plan to stay at least a week!