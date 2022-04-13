Open year-round, Nitehawk Wilderness Campground & RV Park in Grande Prairie, Alberta, is your ultimate escape to adventure and/or relaxation! Our quiet, serene setting is a great place to immerse yourself in nature. Overlooking the banks of the Wapiti River, you will not find a better place to relax and enjoy nature.

Our sites are set amongst the forest trees and are very private. Newly renovated, on-site showers, laundry facilities and washrooms are provided for your comfort and convenience.

The park offers 58 full-service, long-term sites, 50 power and water sites and 20+ overflow power sites (water and pump-out available), plus 14 in our group camping area.

Nitehawk’s group area is ideal for your larger gatherings, friends, family or reunions of any kind. Our group area includes 12 individual power & water sites, a 600-square-foot pavilion, and a large, landscaped area for your enjoyment. There are flush toilets onsite as well as the use of many of Nitehawk’s other amenities.

Facility Rental

Looking for a wedding venue, staff retreat or even a birthday party? Nitehawk Wilderness Campground & RV Park has it all, from a full-service lounge to a wonderful deck overlooking the Wapiti River. We cater to all your needs: and best of all we offer an amazing location complete with decks and views!

No matter the season, all Nitehawk’s facilities are situated just minutes from our campground.

Adventure

Nitehawk has a full-service terrain park for skiers and riders of all abilities and ages. With a half-pipe, tabletops, rails and many other features and endless combinations to help riders polish their skills and flaunt their stuff. Our terrain park is a favorite spot for freestylers and we have courses to help you improve your skills.

Never experienced snow or just can’t get enough? Our Snow Tube Park is for you! Feel the thrill of swooshing downhill in a snow tube and then let our new 600-foot wonder carpet lift bring you back to the top to do it all over again! Just to add to the excitement, we’ve added GLOW TUBING, during evening operations featuring blacklights, lasers and music!

Nitehawk Bike Park is Northern Alberta’s only lift-assisted downhill bike park. We offer trails for every ability, from kids to adults, new riders to experienced riders. With special programs, lessons and full equipment rentals (bikes included) available, this is a great opportunity to try before you buy! Programs are offered through spring and summer.

Come give us a try! Nitehawk Mountain Bike Park is open May through September. All this only 10 minutes outside the city of Grande Prairie!

On the other side how about camping and a round of golf at our partner resort Bear Paw Par 3 Golf Course & RV Park located in Grande Prairie.

No matter what you choose, you’re sure to be amazed!