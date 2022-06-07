Cody Yellowstone is one of the least populated places in the country’s least populated state. If you want to experience big sky, big wildlife herds, big rivers and big valleys rather than big crowds this year, plan your days carefully. But bear in mind that Cody Yellowstone will be tremendously popular this year, and reservations for RV spaces are already booming.

Gather and Review Resources Soon

For starters, download or request a free copy of the 2021 Cody Yellowstone Vacation Guide for at-a-glance information and use online resources to find out about lodging and camping in Cody and Yellowstone National Park. You can also find out about attractions, maps, park road conditions, entrance fees, parking and Cody and Yellowstone dining options.

Like to have your information online? Download the free Yellowstone National Park app for interactive maps, itinerary suggestions, wildlife watching safety recommendations, history, stories and more.

Time it Right

If possible, visit during the shoulder season to avoid peak-season crowds. The last two weeks in May, first two weeks in June, last two weeks in August and first week in September typically see fewer visitors than peak summer periods.

Book Campgrounds Now

RVers and campers have plenty of choices in and around the park. There are a few first-come, first-served campgrounds in the park and Cody. Buffalo Bill State Park and most Yellowstone Park campgrounds are reservation only at www.recreation.gov Cody, Powell and Meeteetse have several privately owned campgrounds. This year both Cody and Meeteetse have added to their RV Park inventory, visit www.CodyYellowstone.org/accommodations/ Don’t forget to reserve your RV rental today for your next Yellowstone vacation.

Visit Cody First

Many of Cody’s authentic Western attractions nicely complement a visit to Yellowstone. The Draper Natural History Museum at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, for example, ingeniously provides visitors with an overview of the park’s four ecosystems. An hour-long Cody Trolley Tour provides a history of the town Buffalo Bill founded in part to capture the imagination – and dollars – of early visitors to the park.

Additionally, there are classic Western adventures like the Cody Nite Rodeo and Old Trail Town & Museum of the Old West that help travelers get into the Western spirit.

Leave time to wander Sheridan Avenue and explore its many shops and art galleries.

From the town of Cody, travelers have two choices for accessing Yellowstone National Park. The Northeast Gate takes visitors to the wildlife-rich Lamar Valley. The East Gate leads to Yellowstone Lake. Travel safe!