There’s just something about Oregon’s Adventure Coast: Coos Bay, North Bend, Charleston that folks love unconditionally! Guess you could say that “love is in the air” around here, no matter when you visit! Impress your significant other with these fun and adventurous date night (or day) activities on Oregon’s Adventure Coast.

#1 — Enjoy a romantic dinner at a local restaurant with ambiance or beautiful views like 7 Devils Waterfront Alehouse, Hilltop House, The Plank House and Restaurant O (we recommend reservations).

#2 — Enjoy a stroll, hand in hand, through the gardens and along the cliff trails at Shore Acres State Park, the crown jewel of the Oregon Coast.

#3 — Relax while soaking in a luxurious jetted hot tub in your private suite overlooking the bay at The Mill Casino * Hotel & RV Park.

#4 — Have a romantic picnic on the beach at Sunset Bay State Park to watch the sunset over delicious wine and cheese.

#5 — Taste handcrafted rum, vodka, and whiskey at Stillwagon Distillery (by appointment only).

#6 — Treat yourselves to a one-of-a-kind tasting adventure you can only find along the Wild Rivers Coast Food Trail.

#7 — Go on an adventurous drive and spend the day exploring the beaches and state parks along the Cape Arago Highway. Don’t miss the seals and sea lions on Simpson Reef and Shell Island.

#8 — Experience nature at its best on a romantic daytime hike through lush coastal forests to Golden and Silver Falls State Natural Area, two magnificent waterfalls here on Oregon’s Adventure Coast.

#9 — Hunt for treasures in one of our local antique or specialty shops.

#10 — Learn something new together as you explore art, history and culture in some of our museums and galleries like the Coos History Museum, Coos Art Museum, and the Charleston Marine Life Center. Click here for more info about local museums and galleries we recommend visiting.

#11 — Take a romantic walk along a beautiful, pristine beach. Watch the surfers on Bastendorff Beach, or search for natural treasures in tide pools on the protected beach in Sunset Bay State Park. Visitors going to the beach should be aware of coastal safety hazards with the potential danger of undertows, sneaker waves, and rolling logs. Click here for Beach Safety Tips.