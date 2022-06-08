Harrisburg East Campground, deep in Pennsylvania’s Amish region, offering both country charm and city adventure, is convenient to I-76 (PA Turnpike), I-83 and US 322. We are MINUTES away from the many attractions offered in Hershey, Lancaster, Gettysburg and the surrounding area. Nearby, you will find many lakes and rivers that support fishing (small-mouthed bass, trout, catfish, musky, steelhead and walleye), hiking, kayaking/canoeing, boating, mountain biking and seasonal hunting. There are many historic and fun tours available for your pleasure.

Harrisburg East Campground offers accommodations for everyone.

Our campground is extremely clean! We have mostly shaded, 35×60-foot pull-through sites large enough for the big rigs and space for everything in between. We offer 30- and 50-amp sites, full hookups, fire rings and a table at every site. All overnight sites have Wi-Fi, which supports two devices with tech support. There is additional Wi-Fi at the park, which supports mobile devices.

We offer clean restroom and showers, laundry facilities, RV supplies, metered LP gas, firewood, ice, escort to site cable, and self-service RV wash. For your onsite pleasure, we offer a heated pool, swimming, a playground, outdoor games and lawn bowling. We are an eco-friendly park. YOUR PETS ARE WELCOME HERE!

NEARBY ATTRACTIONS

HARRISBURG, only 10 minutes away: On the east bank of the Susquehanna River, Harrisburg is the capital of Pennsylvania. It is great for family or grown-up fun and outdoor adventure, a top destination to go for fishing with its many productive waters nearby, with miles of scenic trails, historic buildings, museums, farms, craft breweries and wineries, the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center, the Pride of Susquehanna Riverboat Cruise and Indian Echo Caverns.

GETTYSBURG: Steeped in Civil War History, home to the Battle of Gettysburg and Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. The city consists of many historical houses, hotels and taverns plus modern travel activities like wine tastings, orchard tours, shopping and golfing. Fine and casual dining is available.

HERSHEY: Home of the Hershey Chocolate Factory. Hershey Park is a premier historical and family amusement and waterpark with something for everyone. Hershey’s Gardens features an indoor butterfly atrium and twenty-three acres of rose, theme and children’s gardens plus colorful seasonal displays. The Hershey Theater is a beautiful, historically renovated delight. The AACA Museum displays restored automobiles, buses, and motorcycles from the 1890s to 1980s in unique lifelike scenes. Also, notable attractions like Zoo America North American Wildlife Park, and many fine restaurants, night spots and shopping adventures are too numerous to mention.