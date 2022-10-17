Good Sam has added 53 new Good Sam Campgrounds to its network, expanding your chances of finding savings and value on the road. Good Sam members can save big with the 10 percent discount, and while you’re exploring, discover all of the RV campgrounds in the Good Sam Network.

If you’re not a member, joining is simple: Purchase a membership at any Good Sam Campground, or sign up online. Check each campground’s link to determine seasonal availability and to make reservations.

Arizona

Immerse yourself in the world of glamping, an approach to camping that seamlessly blends luxury with the great outdoors. Located near the east entrance of the Grand Canyon north of Flagstaff, this resort has ample RV spaces in an awe-inspiring setting.

Village Camp Flagstaff , Flagstaff

Surrounded by national forests and beautiful views of Humphreys Peak — the highest mountain in Arizona — the 10-acre park offers an escape into cooler temperatures during the summer months or playtime in snow during winter days.

GreatSky CampRanch , Show Low

This campground is a place where like-minded people can set up camp within a 24-hour notice. Surrounded by beautiful countryside, this community embraces a stress-free and Christian-based lifestyle.

Gila Mountain RV Resort , Yuma

Gila Mountain RV Resort is situated in the Fortuna Foothills surrounded by beautiful mountain views, approximately 13 miles East of Downtown Yuma at exit number 12 off Interstate 8. Ample amenities include a pool, hot tub, fitness room and activity areas.

Arkansas

On 10 wooded acres overlooking Lake Norfork, this park offers boat slips, a swimming pool and a covered 30-by-30-foot pavilion. Stay at one of the full-hookup RV campsites and enjoy a laundry facility and 5G internet throughout the resort.

Colorado

Rocking M Ranch Campground , Cripple Creek

In the Rocky Mountains, this campground lies close to some of the Centennial State’s top attractions. Take a spin on the Cripple Creek & Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad or spin the wheel at nearby casinos.

Outpost Motel Cabins and RV Park , Dolores

Located in rugged southwest Colorado, this RV park puts guests close to the Dolores River. Enjoy all the amenities you need when not lounging in your full-hookup site, or simply watch the current from the riverside deck.

Florida

Tropical Waters RV Resort , Bokeelia

On the Gulf Coast of Florida, this resort puts guests close to Fort Myers, Cape Coral and the many islands that dot the surrounding waters. Relax and put your toes in the sand on a long, broad Gulf beach.

Camp in central Florida along East Lake Tohopekaliga, also known by locals as East Lake Toho. The 90-acre campground is nestled in a nature sanctuary and is currently undergoing renovations.

Scottish Traveler RV Park , Largo

Scottish Traveler is an adults-only community located 7 miles from Gulf Coast beaches known for their sugar-white sands and clear water. The park has 155 full-hookup sites along with a heated swimming pool, laundry facilities, library with Wi-Fi and pool tables.

Brighton RV Resort , Okeechobee

Situated on a Seminole reservation, Brighton RV Resort is close to Lake Okeechobee, the largest lake in the southeastern U.S. With a pool, restaurant and premium Wi-Fi, the resort also offers cabins for guests.

Georgia

Plum Nelly Campground , Ellijay

Plum Nelly is a family-owned campground nestled in the North Georgia Mountains. Easily accessible from Highway 515, the campground has pull-through sites, 30- and 50-amp electrical service and sewer hookups at every site. Nearby attractions include Amicalola Falls, Fort Mountain and the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway.

Idaho

This park lies within striking distance of Yellowstone, the Grand Tetons, Mesa Falls and St. Anthony’s Sand Dunes. Enjoy large RV sites a short distance from excellent fly-fishing.

Located near Mackay on US Highway 93, this campground is just a short drive from all that Central Idaho has to offer. Roam the White Knob ghost town, go fishing at the Mackay Reservoir and explore Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve.

Yellowstone Lakeside RV Park , Rigby

In Rigby, close to top Idaho attractions, this RV park has spacious, big rig pull-through sites (up to 110 feet) with full hookups and grassy tent areas. Also available are 30- and 50-amp hookups, a propane fill station, dump station, laundry facilities and free Wi-Fi.

Kentucky

Mountain Top Retreat Cabins & Campground , Cave City

Located less than 5 miles from Mammoth Cave National Park, this retreat offers full-hookup pull-through RV sites with 30- and 50-amp power. The park is easily accessible and visible from Interstate 65. Dinosaur World is close by.

Renfro Valley KOA , Renfro Valley

Close to Civil War battlefields, wineries and the Daniel Boone National Forest, this park features a jumping pad and a KampK9 playground. Pull-through sites have a 75-foot maximum. Guests can enjoy the swimming pool, rec hall and planned activities.

Missouri

Bull Creek RV Park , Branson

This park offers 10-by-50-foot back-in sites surrounded by trees and bluffs. The park sits just 1.5 miles off Highway 65 on a crystal-clear spring-fed creek. Newly renovated and updated with all today’s modern amenities.

Montana

This park enjoys a fantastic location: Right next to Flathead Lake and only 50 minutes from Glacier National Park. Guests can enjoy charter fishing, water scooters, boats and kayak rentals, all within walking distance. You might just catch the big one.

New Mexico

American RV Resort , Albuquerque

Just off Route 66 (Interstate 40), American RV Resort puts guests just minutes away from the biggest city in the Land of Enchantment. More than half of the spaces are pull-throughs, and many are big rig sites.

El Vado RV Park , Tierra Amarilla

Camp amid the soaring peaks of northern New Mexico at a four-season RV park. Go fishing in the lake, or venture further to enjoy ATV riding, mountain biking or whitewater rafting on the exciting Rio Chama.

Hidden Valley Mountain Resort , Tijeras

On the east side of the scenic Sandia Mountain Range, Hidden Valley Mountain Resort offers a secluded environment with lots of amenities. Set out on one of the area’s many hiking trails for gorgeous views or visit nearby Albuquerque’s Old Town.

New York

Deerpark NYC Campground , Godeffroy

Located north of the Big Apple, this rustic getaway sits on the banks of the Neversink River, a great spot for fly-fishing, swimming, tubing and kayaking. The park has a slew of family-friendly activities, including a jumping pillow, mining sluice, wagon rides and pet area.

Oregon

This rural resort gives guests lots of options. Cabins, glamping tents and tiny homes are available, as are RVs for rent on the property. Travelers who arrive in their own RVs can choose from petite sites all the way to supersites, with monthly sites available.

Sitting right on the Umpqua River, this park serves as a launching pad for boating, fishing and exploring nearby attractions. Drop a line for crabs and salmon or explore nearby Oregon Dunes National Park, with undulating sand as far as the eye can see.

This well-appointed getaway includes a gold course, spa and world-class dining in a rustic environment. RV parks onsite have 50-amp power with trash pickups and ample size.

Pennsylvania

Mount Pocono Campground , Mount Pocono

Campers here can take full advantage of the Keystone State’s legendary Pocono Mountains, with the Pocono Raceway, Camelback Mountain Adventures and other popular destinations within a short drive. The park’s pool, game room and exercise room keep guests active.

Tennessee

Twin Creeks RV Resort , Winchester

On the banks of Dudley Creek, this resort thrills guests with its natural surroundings. Amenities include a camper supplies/grocery store, playground and free Wi-Fi. All sites have full hookups and a table; big rig sites are available.

Texas

Southern Oaks Luxury RV Resort , Aransas Pass

Guests have plenty of elbow room at this resort. Camp in one of the spacious concrete sites up to 80 feet, enjoy four catch-and-release ponds and a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse with a kitchen, dance hall, game room, fitness center, library and laundry facility. The resort’s dog park gives canines a chance to stretch their legs.

The Retreat at Shady Creek , Aubrey

Located in north Texas between Denton and McKinney, this resort has a control-access gate, enclosed dog run and self-service RV wash. Guests can take side trips to Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington, just 40 minutes away.

Sumner RV Park , Canton

This park sits within walking distance of Historic Downtown Canton, local restaurants and First Monday Grounds, which purports to be the largest and oldest continually operated flea market in the United States. Enjoy picnic tables, a convenience store and Wi-Fi; grills, a pavilion and bathhouse/laundry room are under construction.

Landmark Travel Center RV Park , Clyde

Landmark Travel Center rolls out a wide array of amenities for guests. Visitors to the center’s RV park have access to the dog park, restrooms, laundry facility, showers and a lounge for relaxation. For RVers, 50-amp power is available on roomy, paved full-hookup spaces. Nosh at the Burger King or IHOP restaurants onsite.

Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Crystal Beach , Crystal Beach

This beachfront resort pampers guests with a resort-style pool, swim-up bars, private cabanas, live music and 5-acre food and entertainment park with a turf field. The resort sits on 150 acres with direct access to a half-mile stretch of beach.

Off The Vine RV Park , Hico

Choose your camping adventure in this Texas park, located south of Fort Worth. Stay in a vintage RV — from a 1956 Scout trailer to a 2006 Airstream 75th Anniversary Edition — or sleep in a roomy safari tent. Brought your own RV? Full-hookup spaces with 30- or 50-amp power are available.

Located in the Permian Basin of West Texas, this park cultivates a family-oriented atmosphere and a wide variety of amenities. Perks include a sparkling pool, large grassy dog park, coin-operated laundry facility, children’s playground, volleyball court, basketball hoop and bathhouse.

On the Gulf of Mexico, Port O’Connor is a laid-back small town with outstanding fishing, birding, kayaking and hunting. Enjoy it all from this resort, with roomy, fully concrete RV sites complete with full hookups and wireless internet. There also are three casitas for rent.

Rolling By The Dozen RV Park , Snook

Stay in spacious 20-, 30- and 50-amp full hookup sites near Bryan/College Station, just 10 minutes from Texas A&M. Enjoy big-time SEC football or simply relax in a laid-back resort with a pond for fishing as well as restrooms, showers and laundry facilities.

Majestic Pines RV Resort , Willis

Ample recreation, dining and shopping are well within reach from Majestic Pines RV Resort, which sits in the pines of Willis, just north of Conroe and only 15 minutes from the Woodlands Mall and six minutes from Lake Conroe. Prefer to stay at the resort? Enjoy a swimming pool, hot tub and pond for fishing, along with a dog run.

Located on Lake Conroe, Water’s Edge RV Resort offers lakeview cabin rentals and back-in RV lots. Approximately one hour north of downtown Houston, Willis is an ideal launching point for adventure.

Utah

This park’s southern Utah location puts guests within reach of some of the most spectacular natural scenery on the planet. Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, Lake Powell, the Grand Canyon and more are all within a day’s drive from the park. Guests can enjoy restroom and showers, laundry facilities and an enclosed dog run.

The Portal RV Resort , Moab

This luxury resort offers big sites and lots of amenities in one of Utah’s most popular playgrounds. Owners of larger RVs can opt for premium sites. Explore nearby attractions, including Arches and Canyonlands national parks as well as mountain biking trails and Jeep tours.

Park City RV Resort , Park City

This resort is located minutes from three world-class ski resorts, championship golf courses, 300-plus hiking and biking trails and world-renowned fly-fishing. A swimming pool, hot tub, nature trails and exercise room in the park keep guests happy.

Washington

Ellensburg KOA Journey , Ellensburg

Guests here are close to the Ellensburg blue agate rock-hunting grounds, the Gorge Amphitheatre (host to world-class musical acts) and the John Wayne Pioneer Trail, great for hiking, mountain biking or running. Pay a visit to Roslyn, where “Northern Exposure” was filmed.

West Virginia

This campground accommodates a wide range of travelers. Amenities include restroom and showers, laundry facilities, firewood and worship services. There are onsite rentals as well as a conference center along with cabin and farmhouse rentals. Pilots can land their small planes on the airstrip.

Brushcreek Falls RV Resort , Princeton

Situated in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains, this resort is located just 1.8 miles off Interstate 77. In addition to full-hookup RV sites, guests can stay in cabins or luxury suites. Mini golf and a gem mine ensure fun for the whole family.

CANADA

British Columbia

Surf Grove Campground , Tofino

On the west coast of Vancouver Island, this resort pampers guests with warm, personalized service. Guests enjoy a restful environment so that they can tackle the day’s adventures, which include surfing.

New Brunswick

Camping Panoramic , Edmundston

Camping Panoramic is in Saint-Jacques, a pretty region near Edmundston along the Madawaska River on Maine’s northern border. Go kayaking and fishing on the river and then participate in one of the campground’s planned activities.

Newfoundland/Labrador

Viking RV Park , Quirpon

Make like a Norse settler and camp just 4 miles south of L’Anse aux Meadows, the spot where Vikings settled in North America around 1000. When you’re not exploring the replicas of Norse community in the UNESCO site, check out the amazing hiking, whale-watching and icebergs floating by.

Nova Scotia

In the heart of Cape Breton Island, this campground situates guests in a wooded environment with a restaurant nearby. Go boating in Lake O’Law (use the campground’s boat ramp) and fishing is available.

Harbour Light Trailer Court & Campground , Pictou, Nova Scotia

Stay at a waterfront RV park that’s close to the Northumberland Strait. Let swimming, fishing or kayaking take up your days, or stay local and enjoy the planned activities of the campground.

Ontario

Nature lovers can watch the eagles and white pelicans that nest in the 14,501 islands in this region. Go fishing, canoeing and swimming in nearby lakes, and during the evening enjoy movie night in an outdoor theater.

Quebec

This campground sits on the P’tit Témis trail, which stretches for more than 80 miles over lush, mountainous terrain and winds through forests. Close to Highway 85, the campground is within reach of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Prince Edward Island. Amenities include RV supplies, groceries and a restaurant.

Camping Vallee Bleue , West Brome

Located in the heart of the Eastern Townships wine path, Camping Vallée Bleue is just 15 minutes from popular cities like Knowlton, Brome Lake, Sutton, Bromont and Durham. The newly installed lagoon pool is 100 feet long and 45 feet wide, overlooking a human-made lake.