Santa Fe Skies RV Park is family-built, owned and operated. It sits on 17 acres overlooking the beautiful mountains of Santa Fe, New Mexico. We are “Big Rig friendly”: Fifty-five sites are pull-thrus designed to accommodate large motor coaches and travel trailers. All sites are equipped with 20-, 30- and 50-amp electrical service. Water and Sewer are available at all pull-thru and almost all back-in sites. We are “pet friendly.” Free Wifi is available.

Santa Fe Skies is within a short driving distance to two major shopping malls (one an outlet mall), several restaurants, a large supermarket and other local businesses. We are located just off the scenic Turquoise Trail, which includes the historic Villages of Cerrillos and the artist center of Madrid. It is only a short distance from the 17th-century Spanish Colonial Living History Museum, El Rancho de Las Golondrinas, which was the last overnight stop for travelers coming to Santa Fe on the El Camino Real from Mexico.

The city of Santa Fe is located at the base of the Sangre de Cristo mountains at an altitude of 7,000 feet above sea level. (That is 1,500 feet higher than Denver, Colorado.) Since the Santa Fe Skies RV Park sits on a ridge just outside of town, you get a panoramic view of the entire Santa Fe area! Not only can you see the historic Sangre de Cristo Mountains, where the sunset makes the mountains shine with a red glow in the evening (hence the name “Sangre de Cristo” or “Blood of Christ”), you can also see the Jemez Mountains to the west, and in the south and southwest the Cerrillos Hills, the Ortiz Mountains and the Sandia Peak at the base of which lies the city of Albuquerque.

Be our guest and enjoy the Painter’s Sunsets and Starry Nights at Santa Fe Skies!