Warmer days mean it’s time to head back out on the road. Pack up the RV and wind along scenic Byway 12, considered one of America’s most beautiful highways, to Bryce Canyon Country. The route has plenty of room to roam between Bryce Canyon National Park and beyond. Take in views unlike any other, taste fresh, locally-sourced food and set up camp in one of the many hotels or RV parks and campgrounds throughout the area.

Scenic Sights

While Bryce Canyon National Park is often what initially draws people to Bryce Canyon Country, it’s not the only amazing wonder to see. Bryce Canyon Country is home to a national forest, a national monument, multiple national and state parks — and that’s merely scratching the surface.

Of course, visiting Bryce Canyon National Park is a must!

Overlooking the Bryce Canyon Amphitheater is enough to take anyone’s breath away. The orange hoodoos backed by a vibrant sunrise from Sunrise Point will start the day on the right foot.