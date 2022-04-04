Warmer days mean it’s time to head back out on the road. Pack up the RV and wind along scenic Byway 12, considered one of America’s most beautiful highways, to Bryce Canyon Country. The route has plenty of room to roam between Bryce Canyon National Park and beyond. Take in views unlike any other, taste fresh, locally-sourced food and set up camp in one of the many hotels or RV parks and campgrounds throughout the area.
Scenic Sights
While Bryce Canyon National Park is often what initially draws people to Bryce Canyon Country, it’s not the only amazing wonder to see. Bryce Canyon Country is home to a national forest, a national monument, multiple national and state parks — and that’s merely scratching the surface.
Of course, visiting Bryce Canyon National Park is a must!
Overlooking the Bryce Canyon Amphitheater is enough to take anyone’s breath away. The orange hoodoos backed by a vibrant sunrise from Sunrise Point will start the day on the right foot.
Setting out from Bryce Canyon National Park, discover the beauty of Red Canyon in Dixie National Forest. Stand in awe of the sandstone pipes that make up Kodachrome Basin State Park. Drive the loop to Devils Garden in Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. Step back in history when visiting the Anasazi State Park Museum. Go even further back in time to when dinosaurs roamed at Escalante Petrified Forest State Park, where fossils and multi-colored petrified wood line the trails.
Delectable Dining
One of the things that makes traveling to any new destination so much fun is getting to try the local restaurants that set it apart from everywhere else. While fast-food chains might be convenient, don’t miss out on the full experience of a new place. Dining in Bryce Canyon Country is no different. Try local steak houses, farm-to-table fresh food and local diners.
Looking for a burger to rival any other burger? Try Antimony Merc in Antimony, Henrie’s Drive-In in Panguitch or Nemo’s in Escalante. Family diners like Big Fish Family Restaurant, Kenny Ray’s or the Bryce Canyon Pines are inviting and offer a range of food options for even the pickiest eater to find something. Even though Bryce Canyon Country is remote, that doesn’t prevent it from being home to some fine dining establishments like Hell’s Backbone Grill and Farm — a 2022 James Beard Award semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurant.
No matter the town in Bryce Canyon Country, there is food that keeps people coming back for more.
R&R Retreats
Each of Bryce Canyon Country’s wonders offers RV parks nearby with plenty of amenities to entice travelers like Ruby’s Inn, Bear Valley Resort, Bryce Canyon Pines and Bryce Canyon Resort. Stay close to explore the wonders of Southern Utah.
It’s time to escape to Bryce Canyon Country, where there is plenty of room to roam.