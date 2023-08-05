For many RV buyers, a new vehicle isn’t necessarily complete when it rolls off the lot. New owners often apply additional modifications to the vehicle once it’s in their hands, and many of these aftermarket add-ons add value to their vehicle. Owners are wise to keep track of these additions, as they may enhance the resale value of their RV when it’s time to change to a new unit.

So what are some of these items that are popular features that they add shortly after their RV purchase? Understandably, these will vary greatly depending on the rig type. After all, a tent trailer owner will obviously have a different (and likely shorter) “must-have list” than a 45-foot diesel pusher.

Here’s a list of upgrades that will not only improve your vehicle but will add value when it comes time to sell.

Tire Monitor Systems

An extremely popular upgrade across all types and sizes is tire pressure monitor systems (TPMS). These range from self-installed screw-on cap types with stand-alone wireless receivers to full-featured internal tire pressure and temperature transmitters. While the later type generally is more a factory option opted to purchase, the easy screw-on kits are very effective and economically priced.

Some of the aftermarket items that owners choose are things like portable generators, satellite television receivers and antennas, upgraded audio equipment, in-line power surge protectors, emergency automatic weather broadcast receivers, and similar electronic hardware.

Covers

Trailer covers are often bought, whether for a new or previously enjoyed trailer. In as much as this is used primarily when putting the RV out of service, other item such as wheel chokes, security alarm devices, hitch locks, lighting features, and of course, a couple of jugs of RV anti-freeze are also popular items. For most of these, the RV owner’s purchase motivation is adding to the needed utility hardware and protective off-season items. Then there is the walk through of a large RV camping retail store such as Camping World. Here it is not only easy to find items you need, but also difficult to pass up items you really don’t need but want.

Shopping for Upgrades

I have owned a half dozen motorhomes since joining the RV lifestyle years ago. Like most RVers know, vehicle issues happen from time to time. Many of these problems require a visit to your dealer or O.E.M. service center. While the majority of RV owners find these repair visits inconvenient and somewhat boring, I really did not. I found them interesting and very informative. I also actually looked forward to them. I had an ulterior motive that made the trip worthwhile, or at least, much more enjoyable.

So, what was the delight I generally found in most of these RV service center shops? Well, in as much as having a technician repair or replace a failed component, like say an RV refrigerator control board, it is now no different than before it failed. In other words, the fridge works like it used to. No better, no worse. There is nothing exciting here, just same old.

Well, not for me. Always before I go to a service depot, I scope out their product line. What accessories or options do they handle? Upon studying the available products they sell I usually come up with an item or component I would love to add to my rig. It might be an automatic start kit for my generator, a back-up camera, a GPS navigation receiver, an awning, or a host of items. This is the perfect time for such purposes. After all, not only can you purchase a long-sought item, but it can be professionally installed now.

For me, this method worked well. Once I have done all the preliminary work of sourcing what I want and ordering it for installation at the same time, the service appointment becomes far more fun. Now I am looking forward to it. When I return after the service appointment, I will have something better than I did before.

Now, I know there are costs here to consider. But I found that most of these add-ons, I would end up buying one day anyway. Additionally, there are less expensive items and gadgets that can be just as fun to add and can brighten up an otherwise humdrum service day. Extended hotdog/marshmallow forks for around-the-fire evening snacks come to mind.

So, surprise your RV ride with a treat next time a shop trip is needed.

Peter Mercer – Looking in the RV Toy Box