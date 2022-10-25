Route 66 RV Resort in Albuquerque, New Mexico, puts a modern and luxurious twist on a historic road trip. Located off the legendary “Mother Road” (also Interstate 40) the resort brims with state-of-the-art luxuries, including a resort-style pool and luxury sites with 100-amp hookups. Guests can hop on a shuttle to the neighboring Route 66 Casino Hotel, which bustles with slot machines and high-stakes tables.

To the west of Route 66 RV Resort, Albuquerque, the largest city in New Mexico, treats visitors to charming neighborhoods with historical buildings, many from the route’s golden age. There’s also a dynamic art scene and restaurants that serve up the finest Tex-Mex food in the Southwest. Food lovers can discover new flavors from centuries-old recipes passed down through the generations or delve deep into Native American history.

The Route’s Roots

Connecting Chicago and Santa Monica, California, the “Main Street of America” was made famous in part by the homey diners, colorful neon signs and quirky hotels that greeted motorists in every town. Albuquerque was no exception, and the stretch of Route 66 that runs through the city keeps this vibe alive. Along this corridor, which follows Central Avenue through town, several shops and restaurants celebrate the route that has guided motorists across North America since the 1930s.

Visitors can browse the displays of Absolutely Neon, a museum that showcases bright signs in the style of the 40s and 50s. Peckish motorists can take a seat at the Route 66 Diner, serving timeless food inspired by the golden age of cruising. Decorated in the style of a 1950s diner, the eatery’s centerpiece is an old-school lunch counter. Sit on one of the retro turquoise bar stools and order a tall sundae from the waitstaff, dressed in period uniforms.

Several quirky landmarks in the city have a definite Route 66 flavor. Take in a show at the KiMo Theater, built in an art deco-Pueblo revival style that will transport you back to the days of Eisenhower and Marilyn Monroe. You can’t miss the Chevy on a Stick, a classic ‘54 Chevy that sits atop a high arch covered in turquoise blue tile.

Back at the Resort

After a trip into town, visitors can find plenty of ways to relax in Route 66 RV Resort. Each roomy site has picnic tables and fire rings, and the luxury pull-through sites have 16-foot-wide pads. Complimentary golf cart access and propane fuel ensure convenience and comfort for guests. The free Wi-Fi service supports five devices per overnight site. Also onsite are showers, laundry facilities and an exercise room.

Pet owners can take advantage of the dog wash or let their pooches frolic in the two dog parks. Active campers can work up a sweat at the putting greens, pickleball courts, horseshoe pits and sand volleyball courts. Visiting with a group? An open-air rally barn has 16 picnic tables, counter prep space, two sinks and four gas grills for cooking.

Guests can cool off at the resort-style pool with a cabana for lounging and enjoying the open air. A long water slide adds appeal for younger campers.

Cool Casino

Entertainment and gaming are just a short walk (or free shuttle ride) away from the Route 66 RV Resort. The Route 66 Casino Hotel has more than 1,300 exciting slot games, table games, a 500-seat bingo room, three lounges and five dining venues. Hungry patrons can sample the world-famous Laguna Burger or take a table at the Thunder Road Steakhouse & Cantina, with an open kitchen and a wide-ranging selection of tequilas. Stadium66 features dozens of large-screen HD TVs; the full restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Next door, The Book offers sports betting seven days a week.

Out and About

Outside the city, some of New Mexico’s most famous natural and historic attractions wait. Northeast of town, the Sandia Peak Tramway, the longest aerial tram in the Americas, whisks riders to the top of Sandia Peak for stunning views of the city below.

West of the city, the Acoma Pueblo constitutes one of the oldest continuously inhabited communities in the United States. Residents here estimate their people have lived here for 2,000 years. Visitors can tour the Native American city and peruse exhibits in the museum.