Good Sam, Good Food: Mint Julep

Get out your floral dresses and patterned suits, because the Kentucky Derby is upon us! As we celebrate the fanfare and pastiche of Churchill Downs, we would be remiss to not tip our feathered caps to the iconic cocktail known as the Mint Julep. Long heralded as the official drink for the first Saturday of May, we only felt it was appropriate to include a recipe to wow your friends at this year’s Derby party.

Ingredients

Mint leaves (about 8)

Simple Syrup (¼ oz)

Bourbon (2 oz)

Angostura Bitters (A few dashes)

Mint Sprig

Instructions