Spectacularly located in Northwestern Wyoming, just 52 miles from the East Gate of Yellowstone National Park, Cody Yellowstone is a place every RVer should visit. Not only is it home to the world’s first national park, but it was just named “The Best Western Small Town in America” — making it the perfect place to have authentic Wild West adventures and sleep under the stars when you’re on the road.

Life is good in the woods

With nearly 7,000 square miles, a population of just 30,000 people, and wide-open spaces as far as your binoculars can see, Cody Yellowstone is like a breath of fresh air for RVers. If you love to be out in the wild, the United States Forest Service operates a variety of campgrounds and campsites throughout the region — not to mention close to 300 backcountry sites in Yellowstone operated by the National Park Service if you really want to go off-road.

You can lead a horse and an RV to water

If you prefer water over woods, Cody Yellowstone has a terrific parking spot for you, too! Buffalo Bill Reservoir features its own boat ramp and plenty of room for boaters. The two campgrounds in Buffalo Bill State Park feature 125 RV/tent sites and 11 tent-only sites. Sites are spacious, all feature tables and grills, and are conveniently located near water and restrooms.

There are Wild West adventures around every corner. Literally

In Cody Yellowstone, you can take an old-time trolley tour of Cody Yellowstone, showcasing local history, area attractions, and jaw-dropping scenery interwoven with the compelling story of William “Buffalo Bill” Cody.

Learn more about the legend of Buffalo Bill at the must-see Buffalo Bill Center of the West and Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Spectacular Musical, or head to The Wild Bunch Gunfighters Show for a fun and free western reenactment that “involves the crowd and always ends in gunfire.”

For more active adventures, go on a wild mustang tour and watch herds of majestic horses roam wild across breathtaking landscapes. Take a river trip down the Shoshone River, experience horseback riding at a guest and dude ranch, and fly through the air on Wyoming’s largest zipline.

Where else can you do dinner and a show and a rodeo?

A big day out on the range is sure to work up an appetite. The Cody Cattle Company is home to a nightly chuckwagon dinner and live music show. Once dinner is done and the final musical number’s been sung, mosey on over next door to the Cody Nite Rodeo, the longest-running (and only) nightly rodeo (June – August) in the world. See exciting events like saddle bronc and bull riding, barrel racing, and much more.

To explore more of Cody Yellowstone’s outdoor adventures, natural wonders, and historic sites, be sure to request your free 2023 Cody Yellowstone Vacation Guide, visit CodyYellowstone.org, or call 800-393-CODY.