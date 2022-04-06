Location, location, location! When choosing the right home base for experiencing an area, location is a priority. It can make or break your experience. That’s why Burnaby Cariboo RV Park (BCRV), your top-rated Good Sam Park, is your best choice!

We’re within easy access to everything Vancouver and the surrounding area have to offer. Conveniently located adjacent to the Sky Train, a rapid transit system. You can just park your RV and enjoy your time in the area. Why fight traffic if you don’t have to?

If there is a festival, the Vancouver, British Columbia, area has it! From music, art and food to heritage, it’s all here! Experience unique shopping areas, museums, tours and markets of every kind.

Prefer to explore on your own terms? Hiking, kayaking, whale watching, mountains, lakes and oceans are all day trips from Burnaby Cariboo.

We can even assist you with your excursions. Our friendly staff can make suggestions and can help you book your tours. Grayline Tours picks up right from our park!

BCRV offers the best of both worlds — proximity to city sites and adventures as well as parks and green spaces. Brunette-Fraser Regional Greenway is immediately outside our park doors! This offers miles of cycling/walking paths. Burnaby Lake is a short walk from the park. Burnaby Lake is a haven for wildlife. Ducks, songbirds, fish and more make their home in this park. Walking trails through mixed forest help guests get close to nature.

Pool and spa!

After a day of stress-free exploring, our indoor pool/spa area is waiting for you. Kids will love our large pool. Just upstairs is a games room, exercise room and extra-large clubhouse with TV, books and games.

Gazebo is located by the basketball court and playground

Our large open-air gazebo is the perfect gathering place for families or larger groups. A beautiful brick barbecue in the center of the gazebo is available for personal use. Always check with the park to ensure it has not been scheduled for prior use. It is located by our playground and basketball court.

Take advantage of our rooftop patio and enjoy a morning coffee or a cool evening drink on our lounging area overlooking the park.

Our spacious, amazingly clean laundry facility boasts so many machines, waiting is almost impossible! This airy, bright room is equipped with irons, folding table and lots of seating while you wait. You may even enjoy doing laundry!

Planning a cruise but not sure what to do with your RV? Burnaby Cariboo RV Park offers special packages available to help facilitate your travels/experience. Leave your RV in one of our full-service sites while you enjoy your cruise, worry-free. We will even make sure you get to and from your port.

Burnaby Cariboo RV Park (BCRV) has so much to offer and really is the perfect location!