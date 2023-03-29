Consider kicking off your Spring RV travels with a trip to the land of bluegrass. Kentucky is an outdoor recreation hotbed, with plenty of national parkland and state parks to visit as well as two of the state’s main attractions combined: Louisville and the Kentucky Derby.

Whether you’re here for horse racing, the Louisville food scene, or Kentucky National Parks, check out these Good Sam campgrounds worth including in your itinerary. We’re organizing these by top-rated, close to the Churchill Downs, and the other incredible campgrounds throughout the state. Be sure to comment below and share where you’ve been or where you’re planning to go.

Good Sam Top Rated Campgrounds in Kentucky

For the very best campgrounds in the state, look no further than these top-rated Good Sam spots. Remember, Good Sam Members save 10% on overnight stays at any of these parks. Below each campground link, you’ll find a three-point rating score that represents their Good Sam rating, which is scored each year by Good Sam representatives who travel to each campground for evaluations.

Location: Eddyville, KY

Good Sam Rating: 10 / 10 / 9

Location: Georgetown, KY

Good Sam Rating: 9.5 / 9.5 / 9.5

Location: Corbin, KY

Good Sam Rating: 8.5 / 9.5 / 10

Location: Salt Lick, KY

Good Sam Rating: 8.5 / 9.5 / 10

Campgrounds in Kentucky within an hour of Churchill Downs Racetrack

If you’re headed to the Kentucky Derby this Spring, below are Good Sam campgrounds located within an hour’s drive of the Churchill Downs Racetrack. So you can set up camp and enjoy the festivities at the race and still get back to enjoy the campfire and the outdoors.



Location: Frankfort, KY

Good Sam Rating: 9.5 / 9.5 / 9

Located 1 hour east of Churchill Downs.

Location: Cave City, KY

Good Sam Rating: 10/10/9.5

Located approximately 1 hour south of Churchill Downs.

Location: Bardstown, KY

Located 45 min from the Churchill Downs

New to Good Sam — Kumberland Campground & RV Resort

Welcoming the newest Good Sam Campground in the list, about two and a half hours southeast of the Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville is the Kumberland Campground & RV Resort, located on the banks of Cumberland Lake.

Good Sam Campgrounds

When you visit Kentucky, stay at any of the Good Sam Campgrounds listed below, and click or call to inquire about rates, availability, and amenities to find what you’re looking for. And if you aren’t a Good Sam Member, check out the 10% camping discount and other benefits that negate your annual fee.

Three Springs Campground

Corinth, KY 41010

(859) 823-0258

Thousand Trails Diamond Caverns RV & Golf Resort

Park City, KY

(888) 563-7040

Singing Hills RV Park

Cave City, KY

(270) 773-3789

Quiet Woods Green River Stables Horse Camp & RV Park

592 Robin Rd

Campbellsville, KY 42718

(270) 789-4525

Paddle Trail Campground on the Green River

Greensburg, KY

(270) 973-5500

Northern KY RV Park

Dry Ridge, KY

(859) 428-2000

Music Valley RV Park

Mount Vernon, KY

(606) 256-0101

Mountain Top Retreat Cabins & Campground

Cave City, KY

(270) 773-2995

Fern Lake Campground & RV Park

Paducah, KY

(270) 444-7939

Duck Creek RV Park

Paducah, KY

(800) 728-5109

Dad’s Bluegrass Campground

Franklin, KY

(270) 253-5191

Birdsville Riverside RV Park

Smithland, KY

(270) 928-2772

4 Guys RV Park

10137 Campton Rd

Slade, KY 40376

(606) 663-4444