Check out these three outstanding Utah RV Parks, close to beautiful locations.

Mountain Valley RV Resort, located in beautiful Heber City, Utah, welcomes you to one of the finest RV resorts in the Western United States and the highest-rated park in Utah. You will find our family-friendly resort just off Highway 40 in Heber City, located in Northern Utah just 45 minutes east of Salt Lake City, 20 minutes south of Interstate 80 (Park City) and 30 minutes east of I-15 (Orem). Open year-round and sheltered by the stunning Rocky Mountains of the Heber Valley, we offer the absolute best in full-service RV lifestyle and accommodations.

Grand Plateau RV Resort is Kanab’s newest RV destination, located just outside of town and offering stunning desert views. Kanab is located inside the “Grand Circle,” with access to National Parks, Scenic Byways and Native American attractions. Some of America’s most diverse scenery can be found in the Grand Circle — the Grand Canyon, Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon, Lake Powell and Arches National Park, just to name a few. Bold splashes of color, fascinating geologic shapes and the mysterious remnants of Native American cultures await you at every turn. After a day of exploring, return back to the resort to relax in the pool and spa! Open all year!

Spanish Trails RV Park, located in Moab (see picture at the top of page), is Utah’s Finest RV Park with the best views in Moab. One review enthused, “What a great park; maybe the best RV Park in the Moab area. The sites are mostly pull-through, and they have shade trees that are a real plus in this area.” After a day of exploring the scenery that Moab and the surrounding area have to offer, return to our park and relax. Enjoy the beauty of the red rock cliffs, stunning views of the La Sal Mountains and picturesque sunsets. Enjoy the new spa on cool evenings and the pool after a great day out in the park hiking and Jeeping. Open all year!