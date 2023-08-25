Camping, RV storage, and great customer service are big parts of Hawkins Pointe Park, Store & More, located just outside the “Scenic City” of Chattanooga, Tennessee. The park is conveniently situated about one mile off Interstate 75’s Tennessee Exit 1, which it shares with Camping World, Costco, and Bass Pro Shop.

This family-run RV Park and Storage features 34,000 square feet of covered storage, 50 large pull-through and back-in sites (available for nightly, weekly, and monthly rental), and 10 Premium Club Storage Bays that are climate-controlled. We pride ourselves on providing the highest level of hospitality, and we welcome folks who are in all stages of self-contained RVing.

Customer Focus

Most of our customers are pass-through tourists, sightseers, traveling professionals, and dog parents. Hawkins Pointe is very dog-friendly and includes a fenced dog park, waste stations, walking paths, and a dog bathing station. The roadways were named for beloved Hawkins family dogs and designed with wide sweeping curves and few trees to make navigating the park and getting satellite and Wi-Fi signals a breeze.

Deep Roots

Owner John L. Hawkins III has spent over 40 years in towing and recovery manufacturing and sales business. As the birthplace of the tow truck, Chattanooga was an obvious choice for the largest manufacturing facility of towing equipment in the world, Miller Industries. The Hawkins family made Chattanooga their permanent home the same year that Miller Industries and the Tennessee Aquarium did in 1991.

Since then, Chattanooga has seen countless developments and accolades including Outside magazine’s “Best Town Ever,” twice. Chattanooga has a vibrant music scene, awe-inspiring mountains and waterfalls, incredible rock climbing, and an eclectic mix of world-class restaurants. Good Sam members can enjoy it from Hawkins Pointe, which is within minutes of it all.

Passion for Traveling

John and his wife, Karen, have been traveling the country in Multiple Prevost motorhomes since 2008. They have combined their skills, Karen in staging and decorating and John in mechanical and upfitting, to create JLH Coachworks. This dealership, located at Hawkins Pointe, specializes in refurbishing and re-homing used luxury coaches.

John’s decades in the trucking industry have fostered many important relationships, which the family enjoy sharing with park, storage, and sales customers. They have developed a reputation for being able to help get folks connected to specialists who can help get them back on the road when equipment problems threaten to ruin a trip.

Family Business

In 2021, John and Karen’s son, John Lee, joined them as General Manager of the RV Park and Storage, and two years later their daughter, Nicole, came on to help with bookkeeping. The staff, including Storage Manager Kevin and Reservation Specialist Cathey, have years of collective experience in the RV industry and provide unparalleled, personalized service to each of their customers.

Much like many of the towing companies that John has spent his career serving, Hawkins Pointe has become a family-owned-and-operated business. This year Hawkins Pointe acquired an additional two acres of land and plans to expand its RV sites in the coming year. The expansion will see an increase in amenities and site offerings for customers. The next time you make your way along the West side of the Appalachian Mountain trail, make sure to make Hawkins Pointe a part of your trip. We all look forward to meeting you and your dogs!

