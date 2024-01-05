Uncork vacation adventure in the hills of Temecula, California, between San Bernardino and San Diego. Pechanga RV Resort puts guests within close reach of stellar golfing, high-flying casino action, and a slew of vineyards that welcome visitors for tastings.

Situated amid lush landscaping and plenty of shady trees, the resort pampers guests with ample amenities. Take a dip in the pool, hone your skills in the putting green, or let your pooch run loose in the fenced pet area. From the resort, the surrounding mountains form an inspiring backdrop.

Comfort in Wine Country

Pechanga RV Resort treats guests to ample lot sizes. Choices include the Presidential, with a picnic table, gazebo, barbecue, and fire pit; and the Chairman Elite, which includes all of the above along with a fire pit and large grass area. Sites also are available in pull-through versions and are 18 x 67 feet. All 210 available spaces have full hookups, with 20, 30-, and 50-amp power. The RV Resort amenities include immaculate restrooms and showers, cable TV, Wi-Fi, laundry facilities, courtesy patrols 24/7, and a guest shuttle. Nearby, the Pechanga Gas Station, Mini Mart, and Baja Fresh offer added convenience.

Odds in Your Favor

A short walk from the RV resort, the Pechanga Resort Casino rolls out 200,000 square feet (equivalent to 3.5 football fields) of gaming fun. Hit the 5,500 state-of-the-art slot machines. Choose from 15 different table games, including blackjack, baccarat, and Pai Gow.

Temecula Tables

Pachanga boasts several restaurants to suit a variety of tastes. Sit down for a delicious steak dinner at the newly renovated Four Diamond-rated Great Oak Steakhouse or grab a wholesome meal at the Pechanga Cafe. Other restaurants include the 1882 Cantina, Umi Sushi & Oyster Bar, Paisano’s Italian, and Bamboo Pan-Asian Chinese.

Get your libations at the Round Bar, a multi-level, 360-degree party experience with music provided by a DJ. Slow things down at the Corner Bar, which immerses patrons in a classical 20th-century bar environment replete with stained oak, black granite, gold veining, and plenty of brass. The drinks boast ingredients like pear-infused bourbon, smoked apple rye whiskey, and in-house-made bitters.

Entertainment

Pechanga boasts a broad array of entertainment, from sports to music to comedy. Upcoming events include UFC bouts, the Brian Setzer Rockabilly Riot, Smokey Robinson, and the Bad Friends comedy show with Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee.

Golf Journey

Searching for that perfect golfing challenge during your road trips? Pechanga’s Journey Golf Course is a par-72 links-style award-winning course designed by noted architects Arthur Hills and Steve Forrest. As golfers tackle the course, they’ll be treated to sweeping views of the surrounding wine country and rolling hills.

Superb Spas

After a busy day of fun, pamper your body and relax your mind at Spa Pechanga. Treatments include the application of healing native botanicals, the same vegetation used by the Native Pechanga people for thousands of years. Also on the menu are several massage therapies, including a therapeutic, deep tissue massage, and balancing stone massage. The Journey of the Payómkawichum is a zero-gravity soundscape relaxing experience that will revitalize tired muscles.

Shopping Extravaganza

Ready to revamp your wardrobe? The Pechanga Boutiques carry the perfect outfits, with designer apparel at The Collection or The Collection Men’s. Buy fitness apparel at the Spa Pechanga and golf club, and accessories are available at the Pro Chop at Pechanga. Top brands like Burberry, Cartier, Frank Lyman, Gucci, and more are at your fingers for a fantastic shopping experience.

Local Attractions Around Pechanga RV Resort

Temecula Valley in Southern California has long been called a “secret paradise” that’s often overshadowed by nearby Palm Springs, San Diego, Anaheim, and Los Angeles. For visitors, this means avoiding big crowds while still enjoying wineries, hiking trails, warm weather, and great golfing.

The area’s hills and mountains offer lots of possibilities for active recreation seekers.

Lovers of lighter-than-air travel converge at the Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival each May. The event features balloon rides high above the landscape. Can’t make the festival? Throughout the year, balloon operators in the area offer visitors a chance to glide in the area’s gentle wind currents with expert pilots.

Hikers and mountain bikers won’t run out of trails to explore. Bikers should hit the 1.5-mile Muriette Creek Trail, which features scenic picnic areas and consists of both paved and dirt surfaces. The 15.4 Wine Country Tour is an easy e-bike ride on mostly paved surfaces.

For hikers, the 7.2-mile Vail Lake Loop trail blends scenery and exercise. The 1,000-acre lake offers shore fishing along with paddling, power boating, and waterskiing. Road access to the lake is available if you don’t want to work up a sweat.

Fine Vintages

The region’s sunny climate has made it ideal for wine growing, and local vintners eagerly offer tastings to customers. Savor delicious reds at the Baily Vineyard and Winery, one of the area’s first winemakers. The Briar Rose Winery, whose buildings are replicas of Snow White’s cottages from the 1937 cartoon, serves up a variety of wines along with lager beer.

Awesome Old Town

The streets of Old Town Temecula will dazzle history buffs, antique collectors, and window shoppers. Travel back in time to discover rustic buildings, pathways, and businesses reminiscent of Old West establishments.

Indulge your passions at the ever-expanding Promenade Mall, which is home to landmark stores, from Apple to Williams-Sonoma. For the dedicated bargain seeker, a short 15-minute drive to the Lake Elsinore Outlet Mall will reward you with top brands at low prices.

Honors

Pechanga RV Resort has garnered several accolades over the years, including a Reader’s Choice Award and Bronze Award from major RV publications, and Plan-It Green Friendly Park honors from the National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds.