There’s an expanding swell of tourists and adventurers making an appearance in the mountains of North Georgia. A family-owned development firm, OneStone, has taken on the task of transforming the heart of Gilmer County into a true destination for luxury RV travelers from all over the country. Talona Ridge RV Resort is already hitting many travelers’ “top 10” lists of luxury RVing destinations.

As for the epic location in which the Resort now resides, no longer are these hidden gems of exploration — such as the wineries, the hiking/biking/jeep trails, the Cartacay River, Carter’s Lake, the BigFoot Museum, Springer Mountain (Appalachian Trail’s southern terminus) to name a few — going to be bypassed by the roaming RVers traveling through North Georgia.

The gated Resort can take up to 141 big rig RVs and will treat clients to several top-notch amenities. These include a luxury pool and hot tub year-round, pickle ball courts, an intentionally designed dog park, fully paved sites, an exquisite event hall with an adjacent terrace, and a lookout deck in just one corner of the prestigious panoramic view.

Other resort perks include live music, food trucks, an open bar in the evenings, yoga lessons, and a plethora of activities to keep you in the vacation mindset. A second pool and amenity area will also soon grace the middle level of the resort’s 3-tiered landscape.

Many of the sites have a clear view of the surrounding mountains, with the top level (Eagle Crest) having a full panorama. Falcon Ridge, the second level, presents a great mix of views and a convenient location for the pickle-ball courts and the newest amenity set to be fully accessible in the fall of 2024. Hawk Valley is prized for its’ shelter from the breeze, proximity to the dog park and trails, and a great perspective of Grandview Hall and Talona Mountain to the Southwest.

Climbing ever higher in the mindset of the RV community, this exciting new resort presents itself as a gateway to the North Georgia mountains for each beautiful season, and the demand continues to grow month-over-month with the expectation of a continent-wide influx for events such as the highly anticipated Apple Festival. Floridians will flow upwards and make northern Georgia their resting place for the changing of leaves or even catching the dusting of snow that might grace the landscape in Winter since it serves up the closest highlands at hand.

From the north, all who travel through or rest for a while can leave their snow shovels behind, as the location provides four clear-cut seasons, yet without too much snow and ice. The winter adventurers can easily find many excursions without the weather halting avid exploration.

OneStone, a rising leader in the luxury RV resort & outdoor recreation industry, plans to expand development atop this raptor’s perch over East Ellijay and beyond.

As such, all visitors are welcome to come and enjoy the breathtaking vistas, the charm of the Georgia mountains’ people, places, crafts, and adventure, and share in the very special experience of this beautifully situated resort.

Contact: Talona Ridge RV Resort, East Ellijay, Georgia,706-636-2267