Two Encore Resorts in Southeast Florida invite travelers to enjoy state-of-the-art amenities in warm Sunshine State weather at a fantastic discount.

Brand-new Tranquility Lakes RV Resort offers Lakeside Camping in the fun-filled community of Cape Coral. Up the coast in Palmetto, Terra Ceia Village RV Resort has a grand opening of a major expansion scheduled for November 4. Terra Ceia puts guests within reach of some of Florida’s top attractions, including Walt Disney World, Sea World, and Busch Gardens.

Both resorts offer promotions to give guests up to 50% off camping costs (see bottom of article). This offer presents a rare opportunity to sample the snowbird lifestyle at a big discount in gorgeous locations.

Tranquility Lakes: Cape Coral Camping at Its Best

The city of Cape Coral enjoys a reputation as one of Florida’s top vacation playgrounds, with lots of golf courses, sweeping views of the Gulf of Mexico, and family-friendly attractions. RV travelers can enjoy it all by booking a stay at brand-new Tranquility Lakes — limited amenities available. Nestled along the shores of a 90-acre lake, Tranquility Lakes boasts RV sites with concrete pads and 50-amp, full-hookup pedestals. Each site has cable TV and picnic tables, the perfect setting for outdoor dinners during sunsets.

The resort amenities are expected to open in December, providing guests with access to a spectacular 10,000-square-foot clubhouse, a state-of-the-art fitness center overlooking the lake, and a covered outdoor space for dining or relaxing. Additionally, the resort will feature multiple pools and a spa for guests to cool off and just relax. Competitive guests can hit the dedicated bocce ball area or compete in one of the 10 pickleball courts, catering to enthusiasts of one of the fastest-growing sports in North America.

Cool Cape Coral

Beyond the park, Cape Coral has several attractions to keep visitors busy. Golf rules here, with 88 courses within a 15-mile radius of Cape Coral. Forty-one of these courses count as public, and most have 18 holes.

For family fun, the Sunsplash Family Waterpark packs several adrenaline-pumping slides. Slides like Terror Tube, Thunder Bump, and X-Cellerator dish out lots of thrills, while the Main Stream River Tube Ride carries visitors on a leisurely float around the park.

Just 18 miles to the south, the town of Fort Myers thrills visitors with white-sand beaches, excellent dining, and boating and fishing trips on the Gulf of Mexico.

Terra Ceia: In the Heart of It All

Located on Florida’s Gulf Coast between Tampa and Sarasota, Terra Ceia Village RV Resort sits close to some of Florida’s top attractions. The park has also made a significant expansion in sites and amenities, giving guests more reasons to stay.

The park recently added 190 new sites with picnic tables and plenty of room for slideouts. A new swim area with a pool, deck, and pavilion gives guests a chance to cool off. The new clubhouse has restrooms and a gathering space, making it great for camping with groups and clubs. Keep moving at the new fitness center or on one of the four new pickleball courts. Terra Ceia also added new restrooms and a bathhouse.

Other activities in the park include arts and crafts, exercise classes, and card playing. Get competitive with ladder ball and other outdoor games, and give your pet a chance to exercise at the dog park and dog walk.

Nearby Fun

Terra Ceia’s location puts guests close to top destinations. A day trip northeast along Interstate 75 and Interstate 4 takes visitors to Walt Disney World and Epcot Center, two of the world’s most popular theme parks. Nearby, SeaWorld Orlando gives visitors a glimpse of ocean life.

Less than 50 miles north along Interstate 75, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay combines thrilling rides and immersive animal tours for a unique theme park experience. Also in Tampa, the Florida Aquarium, Ybor City, and charter boat trips keep the adventure going.

Guests who prefer shorter day trips will find plenty of attractions closer to home. Just south of Palmetto across the Manatee River, the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Bradenton features The Planetarium, the Parker Manatee Rehabilitation Habitat, and more science-related exhibits that thrill and entertain. Also in Bradenton, the Manatee Performing Arts Center hosts top theatrical and musical acts.

Get more information about Encore Parks at thousandtrails.com.

Specials: Encore Tranquility Lakes

Promo Code Tranquility50. Take 50% off and be one of the first to stay on Tranquility Lakes’ brand-new sites. While details get fine-tuned, visitors can relish the anticipation of being among the very first to experience the resort’s hospitality.

The 50% offer valid on all RV sites at Encore Tranquility Lakes. Offer valid on new reservations only. Reservation of 2 nights minimum and 6 nights maximum required. Book by November 15, 2023. Stay must be completed by November 30, 2023. Subject to availability. Reservations required. Rates do not include taxes and fees. Amenities vary by resort. Employees of MHC Property Management, L.P. and its affiliates are excluded from this promotion. Not available during holidays or special events. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotions. Please contact the property manager for details.

Specials: Terra Ceia

Promo Code Season25: Nightly stays: 25%, offer valid on all RV sites, tent sites, and rental accommodations at all participating Florida RV Resorts. Offer valid on new reservations only. Reservation of 2 nights minimum and 6 nights maximum required. Book by November 15, 2023. Stay must be completed by December 15, 2023. This promotion excludes the following: Okeechobee KOA and Pine Island KOA.