Relaxing and exciting times await you at the Choctaw RV Park! We offer you the serenity of camping under the stars while just steps away from the excitement and high energy of Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Oklahoma.

You can spend the day at one of our premium 77 campsites while enjoying the beautifully landscaped park. Family fun awaits you! You might decide a dip in our sparkling pool is just the thing to start your getaway. The kids can burn off some of their energy at our playground, or if indoor activities are more to their liking, they can take in the fun of our game room. You can rest or read by our cozy fireplace or join the kids in the game room for some friendly competition! Then it’s back to your site to sit at your covered picnic table and take in the beautiful sunset as the chef in the family prepares something on the grill.

For a different kind of excitement, you can hop on our free shuttle and take a quick ride across the street to Choctaw Casino & Resort. The best in gaming, dining and entertainment awaits you. Find your lucky seat at one of our 7,400 slot machines, 106 table games or our poker room with over 30 tables. Enjoy fantastic dining at one of our 16 restaurants, such as our award-winning culinary destination 1832 Steakhouse, round-the-clock eatery Salt & Stone or sports hotspot The League. Grab a drink and relax at one of our 20 bars and lounges located throughout the property. Kids of all ages will enjoy the 70-game arcade, bowling alley and 6-screen movie theater.

When you get back to your campsite, your “home away from home,” you can rest and take advantage of the free Wi-Fi and cable that your luxury site affords you. Tell your friends back home about all your adventures before drifting off to sleep!

Everything is ready for you! All that’s missing is YOU!

Choctaw RV Park in Durant has something to offer everyone in the family! So, come stay in the Great Outdoors and play in the Great Indoors!